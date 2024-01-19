Extreme re-branding

The world of Formula 1 and its fans are in turmoil yet another revolution – at the level of brands – by a Circus stable. And if the Sauber team, once the partnership with Alfa Romeo ended, ended up in the crosshairs of criticism – and a lot of mockery – for having signed up for the new season as a Stake F1 Team, the one that is now the former Scuderia AlphaTauri it managed to do much worse, probably putting itself forward as a candidate for the prize worst name in motorsport history.

In fact, the team could take the name of Visa CashApp RB. And to think that once upon a time there was only the 'dear, old' Minardi. There is no official announcement of the transition to the new identity yet, but there are many clues scattered on social networks and the internet. First of all, it emerged that Red Bull had already registered the dominoes since last October visacashapprb.com; then the profile of the 'old' team, AlphaTauriF1, completely disappeared on Instagram.

First the name changed, then the profile disappeared

Yesterday evening the username had been changed to Visacashapprb, before the page became unreachable. On Twitter/X and Facebook, however, the official profile still shows all the references to the name AlphaTauri, but it has not been updated for almost 24 hours now. What appears certain is the support for new Racing Bulls team – a name that had already emerged at the end of last year and which appears, with the initials RB, also in the FIA ​​entry list of 15 December – by the brands Visa And CashAppwhich would therefore both appear as new title sponsors.

Fans have taken to Twitter in recent hours, criticizing the new name almost unanimouslywhich actually appears very unsuitable – euphemism – for a Formula 1 team. We will see if in the next few hours Red Bull will make this very particular rebranding official or if instead there will be a change of heart in the wake of these criticisms.