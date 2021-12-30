In the most recent hours the bomb has exploded on Cruz Azul’s interest in taking over the services of the 25-year-old Argentine forward, Cristian Pavon and strengthen their offense in the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The youth squad from Talleres de Córdoba and current Boca Juniors player would fill the vacancy left by the Uruguayan attacker Jonathan Rodriguez who will play in Saudi Arabia from 2022.
According to the journalist’s sources Leon Lecanda from ESPNA few days ago, the celestial directive launched an offer for the footballer who has six months remaining on his contract with the Xeneize team and they want him to arrive at La Noria for the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The footballer’s environment has already informed the board of the Argentine club that he will not renew his contract and given that possibility of leaving, the cement club has made an offer for the player, so it could be one of the last opportunities for the Argentine team of receive some money before the player leaves as a free agent in the summer.
At the beginning of 2014 the player made his debut with Talleres and in the same summer he was signed by 3.45 million euros for Boca, since then he has been part of the xeneize team and has been loaned to various teams such as Colón and Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer where he has served as a center forward and winger for both bands.
In total, the footballer registers 210 games played as a professional, 51 annotations and 49 assists, in addition, he is rated at 10 million euros according to portal data Transfermarkt.
