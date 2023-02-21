The Laureus World Sports Academy has announced the nominees for the Laureus Awards 2023, but many of you may be wondering what is so special about this award, how long it has been given out and what is being graded when choosing the winners. We tell you everything, here.
The Laureus Awards are annual awards given by the Laureus World Sports Academy to the best athletes in the world. The merits of the year are valued and the award can be both individual and collective. They are considered the “Oscars” of sports, They were born in the year 2000 and an international jury of enormous hierarchy is in charge of determining the best.
The organization of the Lauereus Awards The exact date has not yet been released. where the awards ceremony will take place. They have announced that it will be “in spring”, but without giving more specific data. What has been announced are the nominees for each short list, which we will review below.
BEST MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Fact: Messi already won it in 2020 and he is the ONLY one soccer player in history to win this award.
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
BEST TEAM OF THE YEAR
BEST BREAKING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
BEST INTERNATIONAL COMEBACK OF THE YEAR
BEST SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY
BEST ACTION SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
NOMINATED FOR THE LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD
