HBO has just updated the data of the following episodes that will come from the series The Last of Us. Thanks to this we know the duration of its last episode, which will be 46 minutes. With this it would become one of the shortest of the entire season.

The responses to this information did not wait on social networks. Some followers of The Last of Us they are somewhat worried because they feel that it will be very rushed. Many others believe that perhaps the previous episodes will leave everything ready so that we only see the hospital scene. Of course we will have to wait to find out who is right.

For some perspective, the shortest episode of the series so far was the fourth, at 45 minutes. This was where Ellie and Joel arrived in Kansas City, where they fell in the middle of a rebellion. It was in his final moments that we met Henry and Sam.

Currently, only episodes 7, 8 and 9 of this successful HBO series are yet to be broadcast. These will arrive on February 26, March 5, and March 12 respectively. Depending on how the next two progress we can get an idea of ​​the plot of the end. Do you consider that its duration is short or adequate?

What could we see in the season finale of The Last of Us?

Here I will talk a little about spoilers, so if you have not played the game I recommend you stop reading. Although we do not know what parts episode 8 will play, it is very sure that in episode 9 we will see the hospital scene. This occurs after Joel and Ellie arrive in Salt Lake City, where the Fireflies’ laboratories are.

This is the last part of the game and where we see Joel make a decision that could doom all of humanity. Perhaps if the series concentrates only on showing what happens in the hospital and on the return of the protagonists to Tommy’s town they will have the perfect time. For our part, we can only wait to find out how they handle the rest of the story.

