Several days have passed since we welcomed 2025 and some of the tendencies that have been protagonists in recent months are left completely behind to make way for many new ones. This year, the star tone of the color palette is Mocha Mousse or what is the same, chocolate brown. This was dictated by the Pantone Institute when it was chosen as the color of the season. We recover the eighties aesthetic with elements such as balloon skirts or XL shoulder pads and the details of ruffles, bows and flowers in the purest boho style will be seen everywhere.

In different seasons, capes are the essential garment in the closet for the cold weeks that still lie ahead while in spring, the most colorful pieces will take to the streets. All these currents, in addition to many others, will be leaders, but as we have commented, Some that have been on the fashion scene for so long will almost completely disappear at least in 2025. Because as everyone knows, all trends come back.

Goodbye to leopard fever

The leopard print in its classic color and in total looks is left out of the trends this 2025.



The trendy print of 2024 was undoubtedly the leopard print and although it is unlikely to disappear completely, it will no longer be used to such an extreme level this season. It will continue to decorate accessories, bags and even shoes, but will no longer star in complete outfits or featured garments. Be careful, this applies only to this classic ‘print’ in brown and black tones. Leopard will continue to be used in different colors, such as red or pink. In fact, not only will it not go out of style, but it is one of the most promising trends of the season. Spring/Summer 2025.

‘Cut out’ garments are left out in 2025

The ‘cut out’, completely gone in 2025.



Although ‘cut out’ openings have been one of the most fashionable details, this 2025 they are completely left out. Queen Letizia, considered one of the most elegant women on the world stage, has worn them on numerous occasions and even her daughter, Infanta Sofía has also done so. Other well-known personalities such as Heidi Klum have worn them recently, specifically on the Red Carpet of the Golden Globes, but that does not mean that they are worn. This year, it is better to leave aside this trend that leaves some areas of the body visible.









Goodbye, ‘coquette’ style

The coquette style, totally out this 2025.



Bows, flowers and ruffles are typical elements of the ‘coquette’ style and although they will continue to be worn in 2025, they will do so in a much more bohemian environment. This romantic and ultra-feminine aesthetic, starring mainly pastel tones such as pink, is put aside this season.

No to platform shoes

Big platform shoes won’t be in this season.



Shoes and boots with maxi platforms have been the protagonists for some time, but this year they will not be. Instead, opt for flat ballet flats or loafers, as well as trendy sandals and sneakers, especially for good weather.

Out of the closet, ripped and washed-effect jeans

Out of the closet: ripped jeans.



This 2025, elegance prevails above all else and ripped jeans with a washed effect will not work in our favor if we want to show it off in our daily lives. These pants, which had a great influence, are completely outdated and it is time to get rid of them. Instead, opt for plain jeans in dark tones and sophisticated cuts.

These are some of the currents that will disappear in 2025.