The Ministry of Development has closed the second call for the Young Rental Bonus after reaching the 8,500 valid applications that had been set as the maximum limit and when not even a day had passed since the platform was opened. On this occasionThere are only 32.4 million euros available So this program will only benefit 5,700 young Andalusians.

The call for this Young Rental Bonus, which is financed by the central government but managed by the autonomous community, It opened on January 14 at 4:00 p.m. and in just a few minutes it registered more than 20,000 registrations. Waiting times to submit the application exceeded two hours in many cases. The number of interested parties multiplied over the following hours until it exceeded 50,000 (although one person could sign up several times).

The system of the Junta de Andalucía for granting this rental aid of 250 euros places the delivery of the voucher based on the order of arrival until the maximum available is reached in accordance with existing financial resources. In this way, during the last hours applications have been formalized and accepted until the existing quota has been exhausteda circumstance that occurred around two in the afternoon.

However, although 8,500 applications have been accepted, there is only money for 5,700 rental aid. The rest, even if they have been accepted, will remain on the reserve list depending on whether everyone meets the requirements and accepts the aid and completes the procedure.









The Young Rental Bonus program has 32.4 million euros of State fundslimited by the extension of the General State Budgets. The Ministry invited all communities to increase these funds with their own resources to expand the beneficiaries, a line of action that the Junta de Andalucía rejected, as did other communities.

The opposition criticized the Board. The PSOE regretted that the funds were not provincializedPodemos spoke of a “disaster” and Adelante Andalucía called the process “the hunger games.”. The Minister of Development, Rocío Díaz, defended the regional management: «It has developed normally and without incidents. “We will try to resolve it as soon as possible.”