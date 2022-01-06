The Draw of the

Children’s Lottery is about to begin. Only a few hours until one of the events of this

January 6, 2022 that mark the end of the Christmas holidays. Prepare your décimos and wait patiently for them

boys and girls of San Ildefonso Tune your voices and the drums begin to spin to decide who will be the luckiest at the start of the year. Whether you have bought the ticket on your own or if you have shared it with someone, you just have to wait to check if you chose the number correctly and find out if you have earned some money to face the January cost with more ease.

State Lotteries and Betting offers the opportunity to experience the Extraordinary Draw of the Children’s Lottery from the stalls of the State Lottery and Betting Hall. Last year was the first time that the public did not attend the draw due to Covid-19, but in 2022, with normality closer thanks to vaccines, the most loyal fans will be able to hear how the numbers sing. Five drums are placed on the stage, one for each figure of the winning number, from which the children are taking the balls. Schoolchildren have a voice in this raffle that ends Christmas. During the course of the draw, the balls travel through the trumpet until the little ones announce the graceful numbers.

The way to collect any prize is different depending on the amount.

Prizes equal to or less than 3,000 euros can be collected at any lottery administration, either where you bought the ticket or a different one. However, if you have been lucky enough to be one of the lucky ones who has won any of the three main prizes, things change. Those with an amount greater than 3,000 euros, you will have to collect it by going to one of the associated financial entities that appear on the State Lottery and Betting website. Remember that the collection has an expiration date and, if more than the three months established to claim the prize pass, you will no longer have the right to get the money.

The development of the Children’s Lottery Draw



State Lotteries and Betting prepares this draw for a long time. The operation is much faster than that of the Christmas Lottery, since here all the prizes come out in a period of half an hour from 12 noon. This raffle distributes thousands of prizes, but the one that everyone wants is the El Gordo de la Lotería del Niño. The first prize of the Lotería del Niño, better known as Gordo, distributes

200,000 euros per tenth winner. This award can help you fulfill your biggest dreams. It is a considerable amount that will allow you to cover more than one hole and give yourself that whim that you have been wanting for so long. Above all, it will be a great occasion to celebrate and share the joy with your loved ones.

But you will still have to have a little more patience to find out if you are the winner of the Jackpot as this is the last number to be revealed. Although it is very difficult to get hold of it, do not despair, because the chances of getting a pinch of money with one of the

Children’s Lottery prizes they are many and very varied. The prizes are going out in ascending order of money, so that the Spanish await with more enthusiasm and nerves those who distribute a larger amount of money. First, the three awarded withdrawals come out and then the numbers of two, three and four completions. Finally, the three main awards are announced, making millions of Spaniards throughout the country lucky.

A few minutes before the most important draw of the beginning of the year begins, the lucky drums are already ready in the State Lottery and Betting Hall to start spreading joys. The die is already cast, it only remains to enjoy this day and trust that the Three Wise Men will bring you an award-winning number as a gift. Do not forget that you can check your tenth of the Lotería del Niño from THE TRUTH.