Everything is possible tonight: previews, guests, cast and games for today, March 6th

Tonight, Monday 6 March 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 2 airs Tonight everything is possible, the successful comedy show created in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, hosted by Stefano De Martino. Confirmed in the cast of the program Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and Vincenzo De Lucia with his imitations. The Rai Auditorium in Naples fills up again, every Monday, with joy and laughter thanks to the guests – comedians, actors, celebrities, old and new friends – ready to play and have fun with the show’s rehearsals. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Sneak peeks: cast, guests and today’s games

“Wizards and Witches” will be the theme of the episode which will have as guests, in addition to Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and Vincenzo De Lucia, who this week will imitate Francesca Fagnani, also Max Giusti, Paolo Conticini, Matranga and Minafo’, Marta Filippi, Vittoria Castagnotto and Francesco Procopio. Everyone will be invited to try their hand at the various games of the evening, from the classic Stay behind me dance, Rubagallina and Alphabody, passing through the new The couple that explodes, Patapouf and the newcomer What goodness. In the latter, those who participate will have to taste four dishes, one of which is unpleasant to the taste, but will always have to say “how good”. The others have the task of repeating the tasting, avoiding choosing the unpleasant dish. The Inclined Room will not be missing. With no winners or losers, only one rule applies: have fun.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight everything is possible on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast every Monday at 21.30 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.