Stealing a car will be increasingly difficult. On-board safety takes a further step forward with the arrival of a safety system Facial recognition which promises to make life even more difficult for vehicle thieves. This is the “Driver Identification Display” technology developed in collaboration between Continental and TrinamiX, ​​which uses a principle similar to that of Face ID that we use every day on smartphones today to unlock the screen, open apps and even make payments. In the case of the car, this system could prevent the car from being started and driven by anyone other than the owner, thus making it impossible to steal the vehicle.

Trinamix technology uses a camera that is integrated into the dashboard display. From here, in addition to providing access to a series of functions, starting from starting the car, it will also allow you to monitor the driver’s attention level, a safety system that will soon become mandatory on European roads. The camera will therefore be able to capture the characteristics and proportions of the driver’s face through a facial renaissance biometric system that will save the profile to avoid being deceived: when you get behind the wheel, an invisible light is emitted which analyzes the face of the person driver’s seat, with software that uses a special algorithm capable of analyzing the surface of the driver’s face but also the material, thus being able to distinguish human skin from what could be a silicone mask.

In addition to the safety of the car then, the Trinamix system it already meets the security requirements for making payments with Android-based smartphones opening the door for what one wonders could be a method to refuel without having to take your wallet out of your pockets. This innovative technology has already garnered acclaim from the high-tech sector: after its international debut at CES in Las Vegas where it received the Innovation Award 2023, the Driver Identification Display was in fact also presented in European preview at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona .