The legal dispute between Magaly Medina and Jefferson Farfan has come to the fore again in view of the upcoming reading of the judgment of the lawsuit for violation of privacy filed by the former soccer player against the host of shows in 2020. As is remembered, at that time, the ’10 street ‘ He decided to file a complaint against ‘Urraca’ for spreading an ampay that had him as the protagonist together with Yahaira Plasencia.

Almost three years of investigation later, the lawsuit would have a resolution and this is set for a few days. At that time, it will be known what measure the Judiciary will order against the figure of ATV.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly responds to Farfán days after hearing the sentence for ampay with Yahaira: “I did not violate his privacy”

What was Farfán’s message that would be related to Magaly?

In the midst of the revived media and legal confrontation between both figures and Magaly Medina’s accusations against her, alleging that she had been prevented from defending herself against her complaint through the courts, Jefferson Farfán published a forceful message that many of his followers have theorized that it would be directed at the ‘Urraca’.

Through her official Instagram account, Yahaira Plasencia’s ex-partner shared the following letter: “Everything comes back and hits where it hurts the most.”

The mysterious message from Jefferson Farfán that would be related to Magaly Medina. Photo: capture/Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

When do they hand down a sentence for Farfán’s lawsuit against Magaly?

According to the information compiled from a local media, May 30 will be the day on which the sentence that the Judiciary will issue for the lawsuit filed by Farfán against Magaly Medina is known.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina: why could she go back to prison and what does soccer player Jefferson Farfán have to do with it?

In this line, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” specified that she will appeal this sentence: “We have presented a lot of evidence, what’s more, I think this case went back to zero and it has started again with an impressive speed.He accuses me of breaking into his house like a thief to steal, when what was seen with the naked eye was recorded. It’s like the case of ‘Cuto’s’ wife, everything was recorded from outside the hotel.”