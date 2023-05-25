Mastropietro murder, the reasons for life imprisonment: “Oseghale killed her because Pamela rebelled against violence”

After a long wait, the motivations of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Perugia have arrived confirm the life sentence for Innocent Oseghale, the Nigerian accused of raping, killing and dismembering 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro. Not long ago the same, from prison, had written a long letter in which he strongly denied the sexual violence and murder, asking forgiveness for having violated the lifeless body of the young woman.

But the Court reasoned as follows: “The recurrence of the disputed aggravating circumstance against the defendant is considered to be well founded” i.e. “having committed the homicide on the occasion of the commission of the crime of sexual violenceThere was an initial ” violence of a coercive type – become ‘necessary’, in Pamela’s clear dissent once she realizes her partner’s real intentions” which according to what was reconstructed by the Court wanted a unprotected relationship. Then there was a “profit of the sleepy state now fully manifested in the victim” who, as reconstructed, was under the influence of drugs.

According to the Court “Oseghale, claiming in order to consummate a relationship without protection any discrepancy with the agreements explicitly made (or in any case implicitly implied) had taken first to hit her to overcome the resistance of the girl who, however, became increasingly weak with the progressive manifestation of the effects of the drug she had just taken”. Then the effect of the drug began on the girl “she had completed the sexual act” without take care “to use no protection”.

