Once upon a time there was a guy who liked to buy whatever he could think of. Since he had a lot of money, he built huge palaces, bought works of art, automobiles, yachts and airplanes. The greenbacks he owned were irresistible to anyone.

Our character came into the world in San Francisco, California, on April 29, 1863, in the home of a wealthy rancher and mine owner. On one occasion, the rich rancher won a bet in a card game. As the loser did not have enough money to cover his commitment, he gives in payment his newspaper the San Francisco Examiner.

But what the hell did the rancher want a newspaper for? His field of work was another. Without much thought he gives it to his son. The young man, based on this gift from his father, begins a career that will take him to the top of the American press.

He came to hold 28 newspapers, 18 magazines, radio networks and a film production company. He was the inventor of the so-called yellow journalism, sensationalist, with incendiary headlines, very far from journalistic ethics; his main objective was to obtain the highest possible sale of copies.

His power was omnipotent. Nobody dared to confront him, for fear of being destroyed through the greatest journalistic monopoly of all time. Such was William Randolph Hearst.