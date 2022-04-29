Roxana Rubio Valdez and Luis Ángel Solano Guatimea, president and general secretary of the CDE of the PAN, respectively, have just had another bomb explode in their hands.

This time not only did they lose what few high-level allies they had left, but they appear to be suspected of dubious use of party resources.

Just three months after taking office, the expense report reveals that, in this period, the budget for salaries was increased by more than one million pesos.

The scandal is of such magnitude that the only two militants with real political weight in the entity who supported Roxana, the local deputy Giovanna Morachis Paperini and the state councilor Marco Antonio Zazueta Félix, literally “thundered” against the leadership.

The foregoing occurred as a result of Roxana Rubio, aware that some councilors would formally request an explanation of the million pesos with which she exceeded spending, decided to “burst” the State Council session scheduled for last Sunday at 4:00 p.m.: 00 hours.

Roxana and her general secretary operated with her CDE employees and secretaries who are part of the State Council so that they would not attend. Thus, the session could not be held due to lack of quorum.

It should be clarified that it was scheduled to take place via Zoom.

In order to “cover the male’s eye”, Solano Guatimea connected, but never Roxana or any of his other bishops.

Once the session was cancelled, and in the face of the angry claims of her former ally, Lic. Zazueta, Roxana Rubio threw herself into “a world cup”, as we say in Sinaloa: she assured that she did attend, but that she was always by Guatimea’s side, without leaving the frame. Not even she believes that, much less a politician as experienced as the also notary public.

“You’re lying,” Zazueta Félix told the president with absolute certainty because, during the entire waiting time, Guatimea was telling the attendees that Roxana was on her way and that she was just arriving. For the next one, let them agree on the lie.

Until the moment of writing these lines, the breakup of Morachis and Zazueta with Roxana Rubio seemed final, although both parties are eager not to make it public. A reconciliation is not ruled out.

What Roxana and Luis Ángel are not going to save themselves from is the claim for the issue of money. The advisers whom both often refer to as “the cons” completely rule out reaching a compromise and, they warn, will make themselves heard.

We will be here to listen to them, although the worst part of this story is to see what a young man like Solano Guatimea can end up with. If he is able to lend himself to these maneuvers when he is still in his twenties, can you imagine him in a couple of decades? Pity. He had a good pace in Mexico City. From moving like a fish in water in the dome of the CEN of the PAN, he came to fall into a swamp from which he will hardly get out “without staining his plumage.”

For now, Rubio Valdez and Solano Guatimea have not dared to set a date for the next session of the State Council, in which it will be impossible for them to apply the same quorum trap again. They believe that, by gaining time, they will be able to reach agreements, but this is also unfeasible in the case of groups dissatisfied with their leadership.

We doubt that, under pressure from the councilors, it will take more than 15 days for the next session to be called. And there yes, hairs will fly, said Miss Clairol.