Atletico faces this Wednesday Levante (7:00 p.m.) in the postponed match that the rojiblanco team has. A meeting that can give Simeone’s team three points important facing the fight for Champions positions. Cholo knows that he Wanda Metropolitan must be a fort if they want to finish in the top four. Versus Valencia Y GetafeAtlético won in the last breath and against I raised the hobby can be essential. To do this, the club carries out a series of promotions so that the Madrid team feels very supported.

Thus, the Atlético members, both subscribers and non-subscribers, have a 50% discount on the price For the general public. You can buy tickets from only 15 euros. and partners subscriberswho have the game included in their season ticket, have the opportunity to take a half price escort in the same area of ​​the stadium. The general public can buy tickets from 30 euros.

The rojiblanco club has made one action with various universities in the Community of Madrid so that many young people can attend this game university students half price for so only 15 euros. It has been very well received and thanks to this promotion there will be more than 3,000 university students in the stands.

Atlético has also taken advantage of this match to thank the athletic clubs that charter a bus in all the matches that are held in the stadium and deliver to each rock some invitations for this game, so that they can invite non-regular members of each rock. It is a social action that takes place every season in a couple of occasions year. Although the Wanda Metropolitano has excellent communications (three metro lines and 4,000 parking spaces), this bus service provided by the peñas is very important and allows many athletic fans who reside mainly in towns of the Community of Madrid outside the capital, and even in towns and cities in neighboring provinces such as Guadalajara, Toledo or Segovia, can go comfortably to the parties from the place where they reside.

The Madrid entity has always valued this service provided by the athletic clubs very positively, and in the design of the stadium it took it very much into account and built a large parking lot for 150 buses in front of the stadium.