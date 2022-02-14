Brent crude futures were at $95.73 a barrel by 0109 GMT, an increase of $1.29, or 1.4 percent, after hitting an intraday high of $95.91 earlier..

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.49, or 1.6 percent, to $94.59 a barrel, hovering near a session high of $94.92..

Statements from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine shook global financial markets.

The United States said yesterday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and could create a sudden pretext for an attack.

“If … there is a movement of forces … then Brent crude will easily rise above $100 (a barrel),” Edward Moya, market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.“.

“Oil prices will remain highly volatile and subject to increased developments regarding the situation in Ukraine,” he added“.