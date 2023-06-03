A professional CV would convince the employer that the job applicant is the right person for it, and it would convince him of the exact opposite.

Employers and hiring managers are always looking for specific information in the resume that their eyes should catch at their first glance, and this information is usually keywords that reflect recent trends in the labor market.

The word everyone is looking for

Accordingly, the structure of the resume must be updated from time to time, with keywords that enable job applicants to market themselves in a way that attracts employers, and this is precisely what must be done now, every individual has a resume, as the year 2023 witnessed great technological developments. , turned the phrase “artificial intelligence” into the word everyone was searching for.

Companies are racing to use that phrase

Diana Araji, CEO of The Business Horizons Training and Consulting Company, says in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that “artificial intelligence” as a term and as a technology has been around for a very long time, but the emergence of smart programs such as “GBT Chat” ” And cool”, he transformed it overnight into the keyword that everyone is searching for, and it has become a factor of attraction and persuasion, and therefore we have seen that most companies, since the beginning of 2023, are racing to use this phrase in marketing for their current and future businesses.

Many have dealt with AI software for years

Araji pointed out that the phrase “artificial intelligence” or AI has also become the word that employers aspire to see in the resume, and therefore mentioning it will mean that the job seeker is keeping pace with the latest market trends, noting that what a large number of workers in various jobs do not realize, It is that, through their current work, they have already been dealing with tools and programs powered by artificial intelligence for a long time, and that all they have to do is mention this matter in the CV, without the need to undergo training courses to acquire this skill.

Professions that have used artificial intelligence programs since 2014

Araji explains that if we take an example, the profession of journalism, it can be asserted that a large number of journalists, especially those working in the Department of Electronic Journalism, Editing and Directing, have experience in dealing with artificial intelligence tools associated with this profession.

She also indicated that the press began using artificial intelligence tools since before 2014, and it continues today, through data collection tools, production of written content, graphics, rapid translation, improving the quality of photos and videos, and many others, as any journalist whose work has been associated with this can Fields, update his CV by adding the phrase “I have experience in dealing with AI tools related to my field.”



The need to undergo training courses

According to Araji, what applies to journalists also applies to many fields of work such as engineers, doctors, factory workers, and many others, calling on employees to check the tools and programs they deal with, to see how they relate to artificial intelligence, and mention this in their CV, stressing that they should not resort to To lie in this field, since this matter can be exposed very quickly, by simply asking the applicant to the job about the type of programs and smart tools that he dealt with in his previous work and how to operate them.

Araji called on those who do not have any experience in how to deal or understand what artificial intelligence tools are, to undergo training courses related to this matter, so that they can honestly refer to this matter on their resume.

Gain the skill of how artificial intelligence tools work

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Al-Waqdani, who specializes in employing technology in education and training at Umm Al-Qura University, said in an interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia” that knowledge of artificial intelligence has become one of the very necessary skills, which must be mentioned in the CV, due to the developments associated with the emergence of the new generation of artificial intelligence at the end of 2022.

He pointed out that while the issue of how individuals use artificial intelligence tools has become a foregone conclusion, and must be referred to in the CV, it must also be noted that individuals must acquire the skill of how artificial intelligence tools work.

The word AI shines in 2023

Al-Waqdani adds that most work sectors are also looking for people who understand how artificial intelligence tools work, in order to ensure that these people contribute to the adaptation and development of artificial intelligence tools, in a manner commensurate with the work of each sector, as acquiring this skill and mentioning it on the resume requires To undergo special training courses, stressing that the phrase “artificial intelligence” has come to mean a lot to the labor market, although it is not a new word, but its fame in terms of jobs shone in 2023.