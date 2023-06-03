Tender Claws has dropped an all-new trailer for its upcoming Stranger Things VR game, called – predictably enough – Stranger Things VR.

The stylized game sees you play the part of villain Vecna ​​as you battle monsters, “conquer minds”, and exact your revenge. You can check it out in the teaser below:

Stranger Things VR | Gameplay Trailer | Meta Quest 2 + 3 + Pro.

The game’s premise is simple enough: “Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan-favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to possess minds and battle creatures, as Henry Creel’s transformation into Vecna ​​and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed.”

Stranger Things VR is expected to release sometime in autumn/Q3 2023, and will be available on both Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro and there’s currently no sign that the game is coming to other platforms – VR or otherwise – yet.

ICYMI, David Harbor – best known for his role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things – recently revealed that he is starring in an upcoming horror game alongside Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Harbor is also currently working on a movie adaptation of Gran Turismo and was asked if he’d consider starring in a video game.