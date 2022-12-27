Colombia.- Pyrotechnics, fireworks or explosive materials cause animals to suffer, for which a famous Farm boy from Colombia recounted how his pets suffer from gunpowder.

On social networks, there was a lot of talk about avoiding fireworks because it affects animals, however, after ignoring it, an influencer, on TikTok, shared the horrible night of December 24 that he lived next to the animals on his farm.

Through the account @lagranjadelborrego on the Asian social network, Carlos Alberto Díaz, a boy known as “La granja del Borrego”, is dedicated to sharing clips giving advice to protect animals and care for the environment.

The Colombian, is known throughout Latin America, since 2019, for his passion for caring for the countryside, this time, he went viral, after sharing that farm animals suffered more than ever.

“My animals spent the worst December 24”, began by assuring the young man, since thanks to gunpowder, “everyone collapsed, the farm collapsed.”

Since 2 of the 5 dogs did not appear, there were no traces of them anywhere, an hour later he located them near a ravine, one of the dogs had a cut.

Meanwhile, the goats tried at all costs to get out of the corral, between scratches, jumps and kicks.

The chickens were huddled in a corner, looking for a place to go out and take refuge, for which the influencer pointed out that, to calm them down, he began to sing to them.

However, the ones that suffered the most were the horses, since when the boy arrived at the stable he realized that, “When I see that the horses are scared, they break and bend that door as if it were plasticine, the worst thing is that the horses went out onto the highway, a motorcycle passed them by”.

Likewise, during the clip, it was appreciated that while people continued with the fireworks, Carlos tried to control all the animals on the farm.

Carlos shares content on YouTube and Instagram, but he took advantage of the fact that he has more than 14 million followers on TikTok to share the thoughtful message and avoid shooting fireworks.