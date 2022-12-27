The Supreme Court of the United States maintains at least for the next few months the controversial border restriction decided during the presidency of Donald Trump, the so-called ‘title 42’, which allows federal officials to quickly deport migrants to the borders of the United States. This decision, reports ‘CNN’, is a victory for the Republican states who have urged the Supreme Court to intervene on the matter.

Since March 2020, Title 42 has allowed US border agents to immediately reject migrants who have crossed the southern border in the name of preventing Covid-19 and also allows potential asylum seekers to be immediately expelled for health reasons. According to ‘Abcnews’ which cites data from Customs and border protection, the measure has allowed the US to expel 2.4 million migrants from its border.

The Court’s decision was taken with a vote of 5 to 4. The Supreme Court has scheduled hearings for February and therefore in the coming months the measure that was due to expire at the end of December will remain in force until a final decision.

The White House said it would comply with the US Supreme Court order. Today’s decision, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre explained in a statement, “gives Republicans in Congress plenty of time to move beyond the political finger pointing and join their fellow Democrats in solving the challenge at our border.” endorsing comprehensive reform measures and delivering the additional border security funds President Joe Biden has requested.”