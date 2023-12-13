Almost every fifth Russian (22%) plans to take advantage of pre-New Year offers on deposits and savings accounts in Russian banks. This is stated in the results of a study by VTB and Otkritie banks, which Izvestia reviewed on December 13.

Financial institutions noted that on the eve of the New Year, banks are launching special conditions for savings products: some increase the rate, others organize drawings, and others offer flexible conditions with the possibility of additional income. Most Russians who want to take advantage of seasonal offers from banks live in Moscow and the Moscow region (26%), the least in the North Caucasus and the Urals (16% each).

At the same time, respondents prefer more flexible conditions for savings accounts than classic deposits. Every fourth survey participant said that they would decide whether to open a deposit or a savings account, depending on the conditions offered for a specific financial product. Another 24% will choose a savings account, for 11% a deposit is preferable, 19% equally prefer a deposit and a savings account.

“In December, 80% of Russians surveyed expect an increase in their expenses associated with traditional pre-New Year spending. Against this background, the issue of obtaining an increased interest on existing funds becomes even more pressing for clients,” said Natalya Tuchkova, head of the VTB Savings department.

The study notes that in seasonal pre-New Year offers from banks on deposits, the rate is most important for 22% of respondents; for a third, the rate and term are equally important. In addition, for 4% the priority is the term of the deposit, and the same number of Russians surveyed are most attracted to such offers by the opportunity to win an additional increase in the rate. At the same time, 37% do not find any attractive aspects of these in seasonal New Year's offers.

Earlier, on December 7, that, according to the forecast of the Banki.ru analytical center, conditions for deposits in Russian banks will improve this month. Experts explained that, on the one hand, an increase in rates may support the regulator’s decision to increase the key rate, and on the other hand, financial organizations will conduct marketing campaigns on the eve of the New Year holidays, offering increased rates to attract new clients and funds.