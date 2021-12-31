Everwild it is one of the most anticipated titles of Microsoft’s internal studies, with the latest work by Rare which has shown at the outset an artistic sector that at the moment seems really valuable. Too bad, however, that after the abandonment of one of the studio’s leaders, the enchanting light of which the production was cloaked seems to risk to blur considerably. This at least in the opinion of Jeff Grubb on the development studies of Everwild.

Grubb is a well-known industry journalist and insider who has proven himself to be very reliable in bringing out background news in the gaming world. In fact, in recent times, it has stunned us several times with impressively spot-on forecasts, net of some errors. For this reason, knowing that for Everwild the situation is very critical makes us worry quite seriously about the future of the title.

In fact, during the eighty-ninth episode of the show streaming on YouTube, XboxEra Podcast the good Jeff Grubb has made known as according to his sources the development situation for Everwild is bad. In fact, we have not only the abandonment of management figures but even one state of confusion which would reign supreme, with the project being restarted multiple times.

The journalist therefore did not leave himself to preambles or to diplomatic and circumstantial phrases, but he loaded very heavily the state of the work of the project, saying that there is chaos in the direction of development, despite the good ideas of the team, and how the developers they act for watertight compartments.

Everwild is a real mess. (Microsoft leaders) try to speak diplomatically about it when in public, (arguing) about leaving the creative director and about things being restarted (classifying controversy as) exaggerated (But) Not (are) that exaggerated. It’s not just me using colorful descriptions – the people working on that game don’t really know what’s going on. This is how messy there is right now.

Obviously the question leaves us perplexed, given the potential that Rare’s work has shown in trailers from 2019 to today. However, we just have to wait and hope that things improve over time, always self Grubb’s leak were to be confirmed as real.