The club said in a statement: “Everton can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his position. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take over the coaching task until a new coach is appointed.”

And British media reported the news of Lampard’s dismissal, after the club slipped into the Premier League relegation zone.

Earlier, the club only announced that “an update will be given soon on Lampard’s position”.

Lampard, a former Chelsea and England player, took over Everton training about a year ago.

And after Everton lost 0-2 against West Ham United, on Saturday, the team fell to the penultimate position in the league after 20 games out of 38, and the same number of points as Southampton, who finished last.