Record of Ragnarok 2 revealed its first trailer in August 2022 and now, ahead of the premiere of its new season, it has published a new action-packed trailer. We must remember that the series is exclusive to NetflixTherefore, only through this platform will the first 10 episodes be released on January 26, 2023.

The first season left us with terrible anxiety, but soon we will know Who will be the winner between Jack the Ripper vs. Hercules. However, the trailer for Record of Ragnarok 2 lets us see that the battle that Shiva will hold will be one of the most intense that we can expect.

Secondly, the appearance of the Buddha will definitely be something quite amazing.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that we still don’t know exactly the plans of the valkyrie and her sisters. Neither of Zeus, along with all the gods who fight to win —without even taking into account another type of possibility.

However, it seems that Record of Ragnarok 2 It will also put more philosophical questions on the table about evil and its implications for the survival of humanity..

Studio Graphinica and Yumeta Company are the studios in charge of the animation of the series. Masao Okubo was also retained as director.

The voice cast

Brünnhilde — Miyuki Sawashiro

Gautama Buddha — Yuichi Nakamura

Göll—Tomoyo Kurosawa

Hercules — Katsuyuki Konishi

Jack the Ripper – Tomokazu Sugita

Raiden—Subaru Kimura

Shiva—Tatsuhisa Suzuki

About Record of Ragnarok

Record of Ragnarok —Shumatsu no Valkyrie— is a manga written by Takumi Fukui and Shinya Umemura, illustrated by Chika Aji. It began as a monthly publication in Tokuma Shoten’s Gekkan Comic Zenon magazine in 2017.

so far has 71 chapters and 15 volumes published.

