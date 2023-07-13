Michael Schade, the CEO of Rockfish Games, praised the Xbox Game Pass stating that thanks to Microsoft’s inclusion in the service, Everspace 2 it got better, even on the other platforms. The reference is clearly to PS5 . How?

Money question

Everspace 2 offers spectacular combat

Basically the deal with Microsoft it allowed the developers to extend the development time of the game, which allowed it to be improved: “We could have done it anyway, but it would have been a smaller game.”

Schade explained that by launching Everspace 2 in PC Game Pass in Game PreviewRockfish obtained part of the money provided for in the agreement, which allowed them to work on the game for several months: “together with the other sources of revenue we had, with the Game Pass agreement we were able to add 9 / 12 months to the production time.”

Schade also explained that the game’s arrival on PC Game Pass hasn’t reduced its sales on Steam. For him, the Game Pass is “one of the best, if not the best deal that can be made in the industry.”

Talking about the launch of the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X/Sthe man said that the influence of the Game Pass has made it possible to make a better game for everyone, including those who will buy it on PS5.

For Schade with the “maximum flexibility” offered by the Game Pass and the “extra funds” it was possible to make a better game. “Everyone is happy! Everyone who doesn’t have Game Pass will get a better game! So PlayStation fans will also get a better game on PS5 thanks to the Game Pass deal.”

For the rest, we remind you that Everspace 2 will be released on consoles on August 15, 2023. If you want to know more about the game, read our review.