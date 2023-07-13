The offensive in the C-segment of the Renault brand will further strengthen in the coming months with the arrival of the Scenic E-Tech Electric. This is the production model of the Scenic Vision concept car that the French automaker unveiled at the ChangeNOW summit in Paris. This is the realization of the plans of the Losanga in the field of electric vehicles, to complement an already strong range, composed of Megane E-Tech Electric, ZOE and Twingo.

From concept to road

New Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric continues Scenic Vision by developing the first production vehicle to embody the brand’s new sustainable development strategy based on three pillars: environment, safety and inclusion. New Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric unveils its definitive silhouette concealed by a specially designed camouflage. A fleet of pre-series vehicles will be circulating on European roads as early as this summer, led by Renault engineers.

From hydrogen to electricity

In the debut phase of the prototype, the Scenic Vision had surprised by the use of the H2-Tech powertrain which combines a front-mounted electric motor capable of delivering 218 HP, combined with a hydrogen fuel cell with range extender that generates 22 HP and a 40 kWh battery with the possibility of having a range of up to 800 km. However, the Scenic E-Tech Electric will use an electric engine that will follow the characteristics seen on the Megane E-Tech Electric.

The debut of Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

Produced in the ElectriCity Center in Douai, the pre-series vehicles display a camouflage created by Renault Design. It is a subtle interplay of lines and motifs taken from the logo, with a hint of the design previously created for Megane E-Tech Electric. New Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric will have its world premiere at the IAA 2023 Motor Show, on 4 September in Monaco, during a press conference.