From the beginning of the next football season on air from 07 to 24, every day

Football on the radio will be on air from 7 to 24 from next football season. An information programming on the championship and its protagonists, with space for the characters and events of Serie A. The news was made official today: Lega Serie A And RDS 100% Great Successes announce the birth of Radio-TV of the Serie A Leaguethe new Serie A radio-visual broadcaster which, for the next championship, will broadcast in digital DAB and IP mode.

The Radio-TV will broadcast, 7 days a week, from seven in the morning to midnight, a rich schedule dedicated to the Italian top division football championship and its protagonists with ad hoc content. The agreement also provides for the creation of a daily editorial of 100” which will be broadcast on RDS 100% Grandi Successi and on all channels of the RDS platform with a reachable audience of 8.5 million people. See also Video Nba Finals highlights: Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics, game 5 104-94- Video Gazzetta.it

“The decision by Lega Serie A to launch its own radio-TV channel, using DAB and web technology, with the start of next season, represents the first step towards the creation of a possible official channel for broadcasting live matches which could come to life from 1 July 2024 – said the CEO of Lega Serie A Louis DeSiervo -. I thank all the companies that participated in the tender and especially RDS for having believed, together with us, in this industrial project. We have long been a media company capable of producing matches, while from next season, thanks to a dedicated editorial staff, we will create a real radio and TV entertainment schedule for over 12 original hours a day”.

“It is a great satisfaction to have been chosen by Lega Serie A as a partner for the realization of this very important radiovisual project. We will make available to the League all our know-how created in 45 years of experience in the field, also enriching our programming with the sport most loved by Italians for an increasingly escapist and experienced radio – declares the Cav. Eduardo MontefuscoPresident of RDS 100% Great Successes –. This announcement comes after a 2022 full of satisfactions and audience growth in all time slots with annual increases in the average quarter of an hour (AQH) of +18.9%. I would like to express special thanks to the entire RDS team who worked to award the tender and who will collaborate with the League for the development of the new Radio-TV channel with quality programming and a mix of innovation and sustainability”.

