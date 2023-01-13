Mexicali.- The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar, took advantage of the trend of Shakira for his new song against Piqué to throw a message in favor of the 4Tfor which criticism rained down on social networks.

Through her official Twitter account, Marina del Pilar was “inspired” by the new hit of Shakira with Bizarrapwhich is full of references to the ex-husband of the Colombian singer, Gerard Piqué, and which has captured the attention of Internet users.

Taking up the letter of the BZRP Music Sessions #53the morenista adapted Shakira’s ‘tiradera’ against the opposition and, in defense of the 4T, presumed that “CLEARLY” they are a government that works in favor of the people.

In addition, the governor of Baja California “splashed” the previous governments that “did nothing in the past”, taking up another fragment of Shakira’s hit against Piqué.

“CLEARLY we are a Government that works with the Heart Ahead for those who have less. Even if it splashes those who in the past did nothing. The one who understood understood, “wrote the morenista.

The governor of Baja California took up Shakira’s song to send a message in favor of the 4T. Image: Twitter

Marina del Pilar’s publication was apparently not received with much humor on social networks, where criticism was showered on her by users who questioned the results of his government in Baja California.

“Baja California with a record of homicides, people being murdered with their hearts, heads, legs, stomachs, everything in front of impunity, what is there in your government with the CO working at ease,” a user commented.

“In Baja California -and in all of Mexico- we have plenty of fourth-rate comedy and we need more action. Stop trying to make yourself funny that the only thing that comes out is to be a crude puppet of López, the workshop. You better get to work and reduce insecurity in the state that you ‘govern'”, another user responded with obvious annoyance.

Shakira launches a song against Piqué

Following the release of BZRP Music Sessions #53, Shakira has become a trend on social networks, as the lyrics of his new song surprised the public by being full of alleged references to Piqué and Clara Chía.

Months after the media breakup of her marriage to Piqué, the Colombian singer decided to break the silence with her music to make it clear that she feels stronger than ever.

“So much that you give yourself as a champion and when I needed you you gave your worst version / I’m not going back with you anymore, even if you cry or beg me / I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you / I only make music, sorry that you get out -pique”, says a fragment of Shakira’s hit in reference to Piqué.

In another part of the song, the diva allegedly alludes to Clara Chía, with whom Piqué would have had the affair that caused the dissolution of his marriage.

“A wolf like me is not for guys like you / I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you / She has the name of a good person / Clearly she’s not what she sounds like, Clearly she’s just like you” , is heard in Shakira’s song with Bizarrap.

