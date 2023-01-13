Fosca Innocenti 2: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Fosca Innocenti 2, the second season of the TV series with Vanessa Incontrada broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: four episodes will be aired in all. The first Friday 13 January 2023; the fourth and last Friday 4 February 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 13 January 2023

Second episode: Friday 21 January 2023

Third episode: Friday 28 January 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 4 February 2023

Duration

How long is each episode of Fosca Innocenti 2? The airing on Canale 5 is scheduled from 21.40 to 23.50 on Friday evening. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Fosca Innocenti 2, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.