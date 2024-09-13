Mexico City.- Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez has not tired of assuring in recent days that tomorrow he will go out to knock out Edgar Berlanga… and the casinos in Las Vegas believe it too.

“La casa” is betting on the power of the Mexican Alvarez’s fists, even though the Guadalajara native will arrive at the scheduled fight at the T-Mobile Arena after a fast of 1,043 days – 148.9 weeks or 34.2 months or 2.86 years – without winning a fight by fast track.

The experience that the national fighter has over the Puerto Rican fighter makes him the favorite not only to take the victory, but to achieve it by knockout. What’s more, the most recognized sportsbooks point out that the fight will not go to 12 rounds.

The odds are almost 3 to 1 that the fight will not go the full distance, that is, that the 12 rounds agreed upon in the fight in which the Super Middleweight titles of the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization, held by “Canelo”, will be up for grabs.

In light of this, the bets have focused, beyond thinking about whether it will be decided by decision, on whether it will end in a draw, whether Berlanga will surprise or on knowing which round will be in which the tricolor will knock out the Brooklyn, New York native. The experts point out that the fight will not go beyond the eighth round. For example, if “Canelo” Alvarez wins in the first round, the bookmakers pay 28 times what one bets. The rounds that give the least benefit are the ninth, which pays only eight times the amount bet, while rounds seven, eight and ten pay nine times what is bet. Berlanga thinks differently and assures that the one who will fall is Alvarez and even predicted that it will be in the sixth round… but Saul is not willing to give up even an inch of ground. “It is easy to say it, but doing it is very different, on Saturday it will be very difficult for him. I prepared myself to knock out in 8.”

They bet on KO

The sportsbooks believe that “Canelo” Alvarez will knock out Berlanga and this is reflected in the odds:

Saúl wins in… What they pay Round 1 / 28 to 1 Round 2 / 22 to 1 Round 3 / 18 to 1 Round 4 / 14 to 1 Round 5 / 12 to 1 Round 6 / 10 to 1 Round 7 / 9 to 1 Round 8 / 9 to 1 Round 9 / 8 to 1 Round 10 / 9 to 1 Round 11 / 12 to 1 Round 12 / 14 to 1

Canelo beats the UFC

The fight to take over Las Vegas this weekend seems to be won by Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

It will be Saturday when we will know if boxing has been able to deal a good blow to the martial arts of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The event at the T-Mobile Arena will be headlined by the duel between Saul Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga, while in the so-called Sphere there was a show with several Mexican fighters in the octagon, such as Alexa Grasso. Until last night there were still tickets available for both events, which are expected to be full, since in reality they are about different fan bases for each sport. However, tickets for UFC in the spectacular sphere have had to be adjusted downwards, since, from starting at 2 thousand dollars, yesterday they were already at less than 800 green bills. The most expensive tickets exceeded 5 thousand. Meanwhile, the cheapest tickets for the T-Mobile are around 450 dollars and the most expensive are around 7 or 8 thousand dollars.