The ratings for the new EA Sports FC 25 are here and with them, we can see who are the best in their positions according to the video game (and public opinion).
The debate about the best goalkeeper in the world is always present and now with the revealed averages, this is sure to continue. So, we review the 10 best goalkeepers in this new edition of FC.
The Dibu received good improvements in ratings such as positioning, reflexes and saving. He also had increases in physical aspects such as strength and jumping, which earned him a place in the top 10.
The Frenchman’s level dropped a bit in 2023-24 and this cost him some losses in categories such as reflexes, positioning and clearance. Even so, he is still one of the best you will find in the video game. However, without an AC Milan license, he now plays for Milano FC.
Borussia Dortmund’s goalkeeper receives recognition at FC 25. The fact that the Yellows got this far in the Champions League last season was largely due to the Swiss’s excellent performances.
Footwork and control are what give Ederson such a high rating. For Pep Guardiola, Manchester City play one way with him and quite another without him.
Atlético de Madrid have a wall in goal with Oblak. He is an indispensable part of Diego Simeone’s system, but age may start to be a factor to consider for the next edition and his rating.
The only woman in the top 10, but with good reason. The Chilean is already a legend in goalkeeping and women’s football. She has won practically everything in her career and this rating is further recognition of her great talent.
With Manuel Neuer retiring from Germany’s national team and FC Barcelona’s top 10 goalkeepers, te Stegen will have to live up to expectations. His average is one of the highest in the game and it’s clear why Barcelona have him as one of their captains.
One of Liverpool’s key veterans to keep them as an elite team. The Brazilian goalkeeper is fighting for a starting spot with another player on the list and, therefore, it must be recognised that the green and yellow team has no problems in goal.
The Italian is young and very talented. Despite some criticism for his performances with PSG and his national team, the developers of the video game consider him a top goalkeeper.
The Belgian is undoubtedly a key player for Real Madrid. Despite his injury last season, he remains the best goalkeeper for the Electronic Arts team, although there are a couple of others who are at his level.
