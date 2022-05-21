Eve Anywhere is now live for Alpha players, enabling them to play Eve Online in any browser without client software.

Up until now, the feature – which lets you play the sci-fi sim on Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari browsers – was initially restricted to the premium tier Omega players only. Now, Alpha players can access it too, albeit for 30 PLEX £1.20/$1.50 per 24-hour subscription. You’ll also need a stable internet connection of at least 25mbps, too.



“Starting today Alpha pilots can now take advantage of Eve Anywhere, the revolutionary cloud-based platform that puts New Eden directly in your browser of choice!” developer CCP Games explains explains (via VentureBeat).

“Eve Anywhere has been developed in close collaboration with our trusted partner Intel, and allows you to play Eve on the go through Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge – whether you’re on a PC or tablet.

“Whether you’re fighting, mining, or building an industrial empire, Eve Anywhere can help you switch seamlessly between client and browser-based play.”

ICYMI, Eve Online subscriptions have just increased for the first time since 2004.

In a blog post justifying the changes, CCP says the uplift “reflects global trends impacting general productions costs and accounts for years of inflation” and have been introduced in order to “continue investing in Eve Online’s evolution and growth”.

“Since Eve Online’s original launch back in 2003, together EVE’s developers and community have led the charge in evolving what sandbox MMOs can be,” the team said at the time the changes were announced.

“The past 19 years have seen amazing events that have brought us closer together, delivered vast expansions and game-changing feature enhancements, seen careful rebalancing to bring the best quality of experience, and welcomed technological updates that keep New Eden on the cutting edge – all in service of maintaining Eve’s status as the world’s best MMO.”