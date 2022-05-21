In OctoberThe return of Alistair Overeem (42) at kickboxing organization Glory is finally really in the making. A true martial arts classic is on the program in October, when he meets Badr Hari (37) in the ring for the third time in his career. In addition to that event, Glory will also announce one in the summer, which will see Jamal Ben Saddik, among others, in action against Benjamin Adegbuyi.

The 42-year-old Overeem had to withdraw earlier for a fight with multiple Glory champion Rico Verhoeven due to an injury. Since then, it has been waiting for the return of the martial arts legend. In June he takes part in a show wrestling event in Nottingham, but in October his Glory return is finally coming. He’s through matchmaker Robbie Timmers paired with Badr Hari.

Hari, 37, last fought at the event that got out of hand in Hasselt earlier this year. His fight with the now fired Arkadiusz Wrzosek was never finished. After years of drought, Hari can finally try to achieve a Glory victory against Overeem. Hari and Overeem met once in 2008 and 2009. Both defeated each other once by knockout in the first round. In October, Overeem and Hari will complete their trilogy at the event called COLLISION 4.

Glory 81

Before that, Glory 81 takes place in the summer. That event is spearheaded by Jamal Ben Saddik and Benjamin Adegbuyi. Ben Saddik saw his fight against Levi Rigters not continue in Hasselt due to the riots that broke out. He then clashed with Glory about a next moment when the Belgian Moroccan would fight.

“After the disappointment in Hasselt, we wanted to have Jamal back in the ring as soon as possible,” says CEO Scott Rudmann. ,,This fight against Benny is a rematch after what happened in 2018, when Jamal knocked him out in the final of an eight-man tournament. Benny believes Jamal had an easier way to the final and won because he was fresher. Jamal in turn thinks he is on another level and therefore made it look easy. Now we will see who is better.”

Read a premium story tomorrow on this website with Glory CEO Scott Rudmann about the escalated Glory 80, the lessons learned, Arek Wrzosek and the future of the organization.





