The Toyota driver is the first Welshman to win in the Far North. On the podium the Hyundai of Tanak and Breen, penalized and fifth at the finish line the leader of the championship. Next stop in Spain on the weekend of 17 October

Elfyn Evans becomes the first Welshman in history to win the historic Finnish event. Hyundai’s resistance was beaten at the end of a perfect rally. Ogier, fifth, postpones the appointment with the world title.

rally finland, evans celebrates – After the overtaking completed on the second day against the Hyundai of Tanak and Breen, the Toyota driver also leads flawlessly the last 4 tests scheduled for this Sunday and takes home the success. Another 3 special victories for Evans to return to the top step of the podium from which he was missing from the Rally of Portugal. Hyundai remains dry of victories on Finnish soil and is satisfied with the second and third final place obtained with Ott Tanak and Craig Breen.

wrc finland, ogier penalized – To underline the excellent performance of the returning Esapekka Lappi, at the wheel of a private Yaris (the same that led to Tanak victory in 2019). Fourth place for him ahead of Sebastien Ogier. The Frenchman fails the first world match point in a race led with great caution and never in the top positions. Yesterday evening the Toyota driver also received a 1 minute penalty for not fastening the helmet strap at the start of the SS12. However, this penalty has no effect on its ranking. Ford’s duo of Greensmith (sixth) and Fourmaux (seventh) also brought the car to the finish. Support categories complete the top 10: Suninen’s great success on Volkswagen Polo Rally 2, Ostberg ends up behind him with the Citroen C3 in Wrc2. Tenth overall and winner of the Wrc3 was the host Lindholm (Skoda).

the power stage of the finland rally – Evans gets his fill of points by also conquering the power stage and brings his Finnish tally to 30. Twenty points recovered from Ogier in the world championship: the Frenchman suffered engine problems in the final test and ended up outside the top 5. Tanak and Breen increase their points contribution for the Constructors’ championship in favor of Hyundai. Next appointment from 14 to 17 October the Rally of Spain.

rally finland, the ranking – This is the final classification of Rally Finland, third to last round of the WRC World Championship:

1. Evans (GB-Toyota) 2h19’13 “

2. Tanak (East-Hyundai) +14 “1

3. Breen (GB-Hyundai) +42 “2

4. Lappi (Fin-Toyota) + 58 ”8

5. Ogier (Fra-Toyota) + 2’54 “4

world wrc, the ranking – This is the situation of the 2021 World Rally with two races to go and with 60 points available:

1. Ogier (Toyota) 190 points

2. Evans (Toyota) 166

3. Neuville (Hyundai) 130

4. Rovanpera (Toyota) 129

5. Tanak (Hyundai) 128

October 3 – 2:55 pm

