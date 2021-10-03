At the height of climbing, thanks to the surprising gold medal achieved in Tokyo by the young Extremaduran Alberto Ginés in the Olympic debut of this sport, Murcian climbers look like salmon, swimming against the current. In times of opening, they desperately check how they are the only ones in Spain who have not yet returned to normality. The more than 200 users of the climbing wall located in the Cagigal pavilion in Murcia, the only one in the Region where you can climb with a rope, complain that the facility is still closed and no one gives them a date « exact »for its reopening.

It was closed in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic entered our lives. And closed it continues. «The pavilion is open and you can even play futsal pachangas with friends, outside of any federation. All the sports schools also work and the clubs are up and running. However, the climbing wall cannot be used. It is a pity. It opened at four in the afternoon and closed at ten at night. It was a very good alternative for people who work and cannot go to the mountains to climb with a rope ”, explains Eugenia Albacete, one of the affected athletes. Everything has returned in Murcia except for one thing: sport climbing.

The climbers who went to the only rope climbing wall in the Autonomous Community every afternoon attribute this delay in opening the facility to “a lack of understanding” between the Murcia City Council and the Murcian Mountaineering Federation. «The pavilion is municipal, but the use and maintenance of the climbing wall has always been (and will be) regulated by the Mountaineering Federation, through an agreement. This expired and a series of documentation had to be presented before September 10 to proceed with its renewal, “explains a spokesman for the Department of Sports of the Murcia City Council. “And the problem is that the required documentation has not been submitted and that is why it remains closed. Without these minimum requirements that we ask from the City Council, it is not possible to open the climbing wall », the aforementioned spokesman says.

In desperation, the athletes themselves have contacted the Federation and regret that “here some pass the ball to others and nobody does anything to fix the matter”, since “what they tell us in the Federation is that They have everything in order and they are only waiting for the City Council to allow them to use the climbing wall, ”says Albacete. In this sense, the climbers remember “that we all use the facility with our medical insurance and our federative license in force.”

For his part, the president of the Murcian Mountaineering Federation, Luis Ríos, downplays the matter and hopes that “shortly” the facility will be open again. “We are doing the paperwork with the City Council and the idea is that the climbing wall will reopen soon,” he succinctly assured LA TRUTH. In the Department of Sports there is a certain rush to solve the matter, since climbing is one of the modalities on the rise after the Olympic gold of Ginés in Tokyo and there is a lot of interest in promoting it in Murcia, also taking advantage of the fact that the city has a climbing wall great.

The Cagigal climbing wall was inaugurated in 2012 and is one of the best in Spain. It is 15 meters high and measures 27 by 5 meters. It has three areas, one for initiation, another for training and the last for competition. It is inside a pavilion with a constructed area of ​​2,220 square meters, which has a central court of 45 by 24 meters, with removable wooden flooring identical to that of the Murcia Sports Palace. It has two side tiers, an entrance hall with a vestibule, two general changing rooms, two changing rooms for referees, another two for the severely disabled, four public toilets, two material stores, two cleaning rooms and a first-aid kit. Its capacity is 1,000 spectators.

Open in Cartagena



“It is the only rope climbing in the Region and it makes things much easier for people who choose this type of climbing on a daily basis. There are other climbing walls, already private, where you can do bouldering. But all of us who use rope go to Cagigal », indicates Albacete. In the Barrio Peral pavilion in Cartagena there is a municipal climbing wall that has been open and operating with a certain normality for months. It is a wall formed by four plate-type routes for bouldering-type climbing, without rope, harness or fixing elements. There are climbers from Cartagena, however, who prefer to travel to Murcia to train with rope.

