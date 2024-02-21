The singers Camilo and Evaluna Montaner announced on their social networks that They will become parents again. On this occasion, they announced the good news with a video in which the 'Vida de Rico' singer interprets a poem he wrote to his wife. Furthermore, the famous artists have already revealed that Their second baby will be named Amaranto. Many users and people close to the couple congratulated them.

How was Evaluna Montaner's second pregnancy announced?

Just a few weeks ago, some international media reported that Evaluna Montaner would be pregnant again. However, this Wednesday, February 21, she and her husband Camilo Echeverry put an end to the rumors and confirmed that little Indigo will have a little brother or sister.

“This poem was written to me by Camilo before we found out that we were waiting for you. On a flight from Madrid to Miami we began to imagine you with a name and a couple of weeks later we found out that you were already accompanying us,” they both wrote in a publication.

In addition, they were encouraged to reveal the name that the new member of their family will have: “How excited we are to meet you! Your older sister already wants to take care of you. Amaranto, we feel honored to be your parents. Thank you, God, for the privilege of being your home. Officially, there are four of us Echeverri-Regleros,” ended.

What does “Amaranto”, the name of Evaluna and Camilo's second baby, mean?

Like Indigo, the name of her first daughter, Amaranth It is a unisex name chosen by Camilo and Evaluna for her second baby, in order to avoid imposing pre-established gender roles on her.

According to the Dictionary of the Spanish Language, “amaranth” refers to a plant of Indian origin, distinguished by its flowers in dense, velvety spikes, and a fruit loaded with black seeds. This term not only designates the plant, but also the red color of its flowers.

Camilo and Evaluna have several musical collaborations together. Photo: People

In Caracas, Venezuela, birthplace of the daughter of Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez Miranda, amaranth is recognized as a common flowering plant in various environments.

The term “amaranth” comes from the Greek “amaranthos”, which translates as “the flower that does not wither.” This name symbolizes the immortality and resistance of the plant to growing in different types of soil without needing specific care, according to El Nacional.

How did Camilo and Evaluna's love story begin?

In 2014, the meeting between Camilo Echeverry, winner of 'X Factor', and Evaluna, daughter of the renowned artist Ricardo Montaner, occurred during a launch event for a shampoo brand. At the time, they were both engaged in separate relationships and their interaction was minimal. They were only limited to a brief exchange of words and a joint photograph.

A year passed before they met again, this time as singles, a moment that Camilo took advantage of to send a private message to Evaluna through Twitter. Three years later, Camilo shared on social media the emotional act of proposing to Evaluna, an event that moved the singer to tears. The public applauded them.

The couple dated for two years before getting formally engaged. In February 2020, they announced their marriage via Instagram. On this social network, Camilo published a photo of both of them and highlighted the special bond they share. He accompanied that post with the following message: “Camilo and Evaluna. Forever. The tribe is complete!”

How old are Camilo and Evaluna?

Camilo Echeverry, known in the world of music, was born on March 16, 1994, making him currently 29 years old. On the other hand, Evaluna Montanerwho is his wife, was born on August 7, 1997, which means she is 26 years old.