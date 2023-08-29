Eva Navarro from Yecla, women’s soccer world champion, will receive the Gold Medal of the Region of Murcia on June 9, 2024 during the Community Day events. This was announced by the acting regional president, Fernando López Miras, during the official reception for the athlete held in the cloister of the Palacio de San Esteban in Murcia, headquarters of the regional Executive.

«You embody the values ​​of our land, our identity, because where you are, the Region is represented in you. Where you are, there is the flag of the Region of Murcia”, highlighted López Miras during his speech at a reception that was also attended by the player’s parents, the acting counselor for the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño; and the mayoress of Yecla, Remedios Lajara.

The president highlighted the impact of Navarro’s successes in the promotion of women’s sports in the Region, for which he offered two key data. On the one hand, the increase in federation licenses for women’s football in the Community, which has gone from 1,500 to 3,000 in just one year. On the other, Miras highlighted the increase in women’s soccer clubs, which in two seasons, he reported, has grown from 56 to 113. “I am convinced that you have had a lot to do with this,” he asserted.

Dart to Rubiales



López Miras also wanted to send a message for equality that was a dart to Luis Rubiales after his behavior in the title celebration events. “We have felt proud of the values ​​that you represent and that the Spanish women’s soccer team represents,” he said. Values ​​such as respect, work, solidarity, camaraderie, the constant effort to improve oneself and also such an important value as equality between men and women and, therefore, between all of us who make up this society”, assured the president in functions. “These are values ​​that we want for society and that is why none of us are going to allow any behavior that is far from these values ​​in Spain,” he stated.

For her part, the footballer thanked “the support of all Murcians”, a warmth that she claimed to have felt “both in good times and in bad”, and especially that received from her family. Navarro also wanted to convey “a message of encouragement to all young athletes, especially girls: that they do not stop working, that many of these dreams, in the end, if you keep working, come”.

At the end of the act, López Miras presented the athlete with a flag of the Region of Murcia. Afterwards, Eva Navarro answered the media and questions from the journalists gathered in the San Esteban cloister, expressed her desire to return to the national team, “to be able to play that National League and be able to qualify for the Olympic Games and, why not, choose to a medal that for the women’s team would make even more history.

For that to happen, the changes must take place in the Spanish Football Federation after the statement from the players demanding changes and announcing their intention not to return if they do not occur, although Navarro preferred to leave the matter aside and wait for events: «I The important thing now is that we are enjoying being world champions.”