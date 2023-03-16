ohKimberly, Delilah and Eva They are allies and they want to destroy the Gonzales! In chapter 176 of “At the bottom there is room”, it was revealed that this trio of female villains have been working together for a long time and no one saw it coming. While Peter faces Claudia, the main antagonist of the América TV series, others have begun to rise up and their first victims have been Alessia and Jimmy, who would end their relationship due to the news of Kimberly’s false pregnancy. How far will this evil plan go and what unites them?

An unexpected trio of villains in “AFHS”

We already knew that Dalila (Lucecita) only had a monetary interest in Joel and that Kimberly (Brenda Matos) had an insane obsession with Jimmy, but what no one expected was that Eva was in league with them. In it episode 176Finally, it was revealed that Don Gilberto’s future wife did not come to Nuevas Lomas by chance.

It turns out that from the beginning Eva (Diana Quijano) was working with Dalila and Kimberly. His victims? Gilberto, Joel and Jimmy, three of the most important figures in the Gonzales family who do not suspect that this trio is allied.

What is Eva, Delilah and Kimberly’s plan?

Everything indicates that Eva is interested in Gilberto’s money, who apparently keeps a fortune that nobody knows about. Likewise, Dalila also wants to return with Joel after recovering his popularity with “Rap del gringo atrasador 2”.

In “Al fondo hay sitio”, Dalila is played by ‘Lucecita’ Ceballos. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Likewise, Kimberly’s only reason for lying is to ruin Jimmy and Alessia’s relationship to get back together with her ex-lover. Will they get away with it or will they find out the truth in time?