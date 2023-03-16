Parliamentary elections | Orpo repeated his threshold question in MTV’s exam: In the next election period, six billion must be adjusted

The chairmen of the parliamentary parties met on Wednesday evening at MTV’s election exam. All but Saarikko in the center committed not to cut education.

The coalition chairman Petteri Orpo repeated in MTV’s presidential exam that his party is not ready for a government that does not implement six billion euro adjustments in the next election term.

Party Vice President Elina Valtonen earlier on Wednesday made it clear that the most important thing would be to make adjustments for nine billion euros during two election periods. The surgeries could therefore be spaced differently.

“Let’s say this, whether it’s four plus four, four plus five or five plus four. But yes, we start from the fact that this [valtiovarainministeriön] the program carried out as official work is important and we specifically need priority-oriented means”, said Valtonen in the panel discussion of the Finnish Taxpayers’ Association.

Valtonen later clarified his view on social media.

Orpo also said in the MTV exam that timing is important.

“This is unequivocally six plus three billion euros. That is the party line,” he said.

Read more: Valtonen implied that the coalition can be flexible about the threshold question – he later elaborated on his speech

The coalition the line received criticism in the exam, especially the Sdp From Sanna Marin and the Left Alliance From Li Andersson.

“Six billion euros to be done during one election term is one and a half times what the Sipilä government cut during its entire term of office. Such cuts cannot be achieved simply by weakening unemployment security,” Andersson said.

He surmised that this kind of adaptation might lead, for example, to large layoffs of nurses.

“We do not agree on balancing. Our alternative is very different from the coalition’s,” said Marin.

“These are political choices. We emphasize adjustment to results.”

“Income adjustment is a tax increase”, shouted the centre Annika Saarikko.

On the other hand, Saarikko criticized Orpo for the fact that the coalition has promised to make tax reductions of one billion.

“In our economic program, we have proposed extortions for various nuisance taxes to cover these costs,” Orpo replied.

Basic Finns From Riikka Purra the presenters of the exam, on the other hand, asked how the party would implement the promised 2–4 percent cuts by administrative sector.

Exam host Jan Andersson doubted that large savings would not be achieved by cutting only, for example, development aid.

Purra said that the party would like to cut, for example, “middle management” jobs in the public sector.

“Even cutting development aid in half will save two billion during the entire government period,” he said.

MTV’s the chairman’s exam was the first big joint election debate of the chairmen in March-April. The chairmen of all the parties elected to the parliament were in the studio.

The HS major election exam will be held on March 28.

Parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday, April 2.

These themes were also discussed in MTV’s exam:

Shortage of manpower. The Swedish Economic Research Institute (Etla) has calculated that Finland should triple the current net immigration in order to stop the shrinking of the working-age population. MTV reporters asked how many would be willing to try for a triple. All other party leaders referred except Riikka Purra, Sari Essayah and Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo.

Schools. The chairmen were asked who would be willing to limit parents’ ability to choose their children’s schools. No one raised their hand. Instead, everyone except Saarikko raised their hands when asked who would be willing to leave education out of the surgeries. Harkimo had left the exam at this point. He tells that he was frustrated that he did not get to speak.

Nurture. Four years ago, before the elections, there was talk about the nurse assessment. The party leaders were asked if the decision on dimensioning was a mistake. Marin said that he fully stands behind the sizing, Orpo considered sizing to be one of the reasons for the crisis in social security services.

Read more: The exam season is accelerating, the Lauantaikerho podcast continues – This is how Helsingin Sanomat follows the parliamentary elections

Read more: Hjallis Harkimo left MTV’s election exam in the middle