The Government has carried out a total of 27 transfers of powers to different autonomous communities since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez to La Moncloa, and Euskadi is the one that has achieved the most, up to 15, well ahead of Catalonia, with four. In total, these two communities account for more than 70% of transfers since the motion of censure that elevated the socialist to the Executive in 2018.

The Basque community was precisely the last to close transfers, since the President of the Government and the Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales, agreed in November transfer two more powers to Euskadi: coastal management and cinematography, which will become effective on December 16.

Sánchez and Pradales approved a schedule by which four other subjects will be transferred before the end of this year and another twenty in 2025including Social Security.

Furthermore, this year the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has handed over public order powers in the ports and airports of the Basque Country to the Ertzaintza, although He assured that not even an agent will come out and that the Police and Civil Guard will continue to deal with immigration, borders and tax fraud.

Until that announcement, The Basque Country had already assumed penitentiary managementthe Minimum Vital Income (IMV), Cercanías, road transport or health benefits of school insurance, the international bibliographic code ISSN or the building of the Ondarroa Maritime District, among others.

Catalonia, for its part, has obtained the management of the IMV and three extensions of previous transfers in terms of the provision of material and economic means for the functioning of the Administration of Justice.

The Government and the Generalitat continue negotiating to materialize other transfers such as that of Rodalies, the scholarship competition or that of public State buildings located in Catalonia.

And this week, the Security Board of Catalonia agreed that it is up to the Mossos d’Esquadra to investigate crimes and administrative illicit actions. related to the environmentto the detriment of the Civil Guard.

Navarra is next on the list, having assumed three powers: prison health, the IMV and traffic, which the Supreme Court annulled due to defects, which forced the central executives and autonomous community to modify the transfer to protect it.

It is followed by the Valencian Community, which has expanded its heritage resources in terms of nature conservation and heritage resources in building matter.

The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands have received responsibility for coastal management, although both communities have expressed their anger with the central government, considering that the transfer has been incomplete.

For the Community of Madrid, an extension of a previous transfer has materialized, the transfer of media in matter of health care.

And there are ten regions that have not achieved any competition since this Executive was launched, although some have achieved the tax assignment like waste.

More than 2,000 transfers

The figures are extracted from data published by the Ministry of Territorial Policy, compiled by Europa Press, which details that between 1978 and 2024 there have been a total of 2,017 transfers to autonomous communities and cities.

Catalonia heads the historical list with 192 transfers, followed by Andalusia (155), Galicia (154), Valencian Community (134), Canary Islands (128), Basque Country (120), Castilla y León (116), Balearic Islands (113), Aragon (112), Murcia (111) , Cantabria (106), Asturias (105), Extremadura (99), Madrid (96), Castilla-La Mancha (93), La Rioja (76) and Navarra (62). Regarding the autonomous cities, Melilla has assumed 24 and Ceuta, 21.

between the years 2015 and 2017with the ‘popular’ Mariano Rajoy in Moncloa, there was no transfer to communities, and they were resumed with the arrival of Sánchez, with two to the Basque Country in his first months in office.