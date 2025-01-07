Eurozone inflation closed the year and the month of December at 23%one tenth more than in November, according to the preliminary estimate of Eurostatthe statistical office of the European Union. As the situation has remained since October, the figure exceeds 2%, the reference threshold of the European Central Bank that considers the situation under control.

The most shocking measurement of last year came in September, when estimates showed a hopeful figure of 1.7%. However, in October it reached 2% again, and has not suffered a slight slowdown until this month. He ECB In mid-December, it lowered interest rates for the third consecutive time, and the fourth time all year.

In this way, the type of deposit facility, which is the reference currently used, is fixed in the 3%. What is expected is that the institution will continue the downward trend during the year 2025, although its strategy is not yet clear.

Regarding the breakdown of the data, Eurostat states that the services They will have the highest annual rate in December, with 4.0%, one tenth less than in November. In the same way, food, alcohol and tobacco They will have a rate of 2.7%, stable compared to last month. Non-energy industrial goods remain stable, with 0.5%, and energy is positive with 0.1% compared to -2.0% in December.