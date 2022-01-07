The euro zone’s annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) hit a historic high of 5% in December, accelerating slightly from the 4.9% rise seen in November, according to preliminary data released today by the European Union statistical agency, Eurostat. Last month’s result surprised analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a reduction of the rate to 4.7%.

The record CPI, which is equal to the rate of July 1991, increases pressure for the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten its monetary policy. The ECB’s inflation target is 2%.

The CPI core, which excludes energy and food prices, increased 2.6% year-on-year in December, slightly higher than the 2.5% increase projected by the market. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

The post Eurozone annual CPI rate accelerates to record 5% in December first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

