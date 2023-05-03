The statue was unveiled to the public in front of Strawberry Field Children’s Home, famous for the 1960s Beatles song Strawberry Fields Forever.

for Ukraine A peace statue erected as a “symbol of hope” was unveiled to the public on Tuesday in Liverpool, northwest England, which will host the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13.

Due to Russia’s war of aggression, competitions cannot be safely held in Ukraine, which won last year’s visas.

British newspaper of the Guardian according to the Peace Statue was unveiled to the public in front of the Strawberry Field Children’s Home, famous for the 1960s song by the Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever. The Beatles John Lennon’s was said to have lived near the orphanage and played in its garden as a child. Lennon’s sister, also known as a peace activist Julia Baird was involved in the unveiling ceremony of the statue.

The nearly five-meter-high white peace statue depicts a male figure holding a book, a dove of peace and the blue-yellow flag of Ukraine in his hand reaching towards the sky. The statue was created by a 16-year-old Mexican Osbelit Garcia-Moralescommissioned by the Global Peace Initiative artist group based in California.

The work is to be moved to Ukraine when it is safe there again.