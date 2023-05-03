Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson had exchanged wedding rings a few hours earlier: a drunk woman at the wheel hit them in full

He was called Samantha Miller the 34-year-old woman who, a few hours after saying the fateful yes to her husband, lost her life in a tragic road accident. The newly weds were leaving the place of the ceremony when a drunk young woman hit them in full. She opened a fundraiser.

It was supposed to be a day of absolute celebration for a couple originally from South Carolina, in the United States of America. And up to a point she was.

Samantha Miller, 34, and Aric Hutchinsontwo years older, after a long engagement a few months ago they decided to get married and crown their love.

The following weeks were busy for better organize your wedding day. Then that fateful day finally arrived and the two lovers exchanged wedding rings in front of friends and relatives, who, like them, were over the moon.

After the ceremony they all moved to the buffet room, where the party it went on for hours and at all serenelyuntil its end.

At that point the two newlyweds are got in the car and they left to go and spend their first night together as married.

No way for Samantha Miller

The car carried by two boys only made a few km before it happened the unthinkable.

A girl aboard another car, which was traveling at high speed and in a state of intoxication, has them fully centered causing a terrible accident.

The rescuers who arrived on the spot extracted the newly weds from the metal sheets, whose conditions appeared desperate.

Unfortunately, for Samantha Miller there was nothing to do. Aric, on the other hand, suffered several fractures and a very serious head injury. He is currently hospitalized and staying struggling to survive.

The pain is incalculable mother of the groomwho has lost her daughter-in-law and fears for her son’s life.

The woman opened one fundraiser Gofundme for Samantha’s funeral expenses and Aric’s medical expenses.

