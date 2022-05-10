At the end of the first semifinal of Eurovision Song Contest 2022, 10 artists representing as many countries pass the round flying directly towards the final on Saturday: Marius Bear with ‘Boys do cry’ (Switzerland), Rosa Linn with ‘Snap’ (Armenia) , Systur with ‘Meo haekkandi sol’ (Iceland), Monika Liu with ‘Sentimentai’ (Lithuania), Maro with ‘Saudade, Saudade’ (Portugal), Subwoolfer with ‘Give that wolf a banana’ (Norway), Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord with ‘Die together’ (Greece), Kalush Orchestra with ‘Stefania’ (Ukraine), Zbod si Zdub & Fratii Advahov with ‘Trenuletul’ (Moldova) and S10 with ‘De diepte’ (Netherlands).

Read also

THE KERMESSE OPENS ON THE NOTES OF ‘NO DORMA’ – The flight of a drone entering the Palaolimpico di Torino Eurovision Village and the notes of the ‘Nessun dorma’ of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot opened the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest in the name of ‘The sound of beauty’. At the end of the incipit the voice of Sherol Dos Santos and futuristic choreographies. Then the entrance of the three conductors: Mika and Alessandro Cattelan in total black with Laura Pausini in a fuchsia dress. They are the ones to announce the start of the race in search of “the heirs of the Maneskin”, who with their victory last year brought the event to Italy. While the Eurovision hashtag “is a world trend” on social media, as the Italian commentators of the event and presenters of the preview Cristiano Malgioglio and Gabriele Corsi, accompanied by Carolina Di Domenico underline. To open the race is Albania with Ronela Hajati who offers the song ‘Sekret’.

STADIUM SUPPORT AND PEACE FLAGS FOR UKRAINIAN COMPETITORS – Stadium cheer, audience beating time with their hands and shots of peace flags for the entrance on the stage of the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest of the Ukrainian competitors, the Kalush Orchestra, big favorites of the eve with the song ‘Stefania ‘: a song between folk, pop and rap, dedicated by the group leader to his mother but which became a sort of hymn to the motherland in the days of the war against the Russian invasion. Kalush enter the scene as the sixth singers in the competition.

TRIBUTE TO RAFFAELLA CARRÀ – All standing for the tribute of the three conductors of the Eurovision Song Contest to Raffaella Carrà with a hint of singing and dancing to the tune of ‘Fiesta’. Laura Pausini sings a verse from the hit of the great artist who passed away last year and Mika and Alessandro Cattelan join the tribute by dancing while the great audience of the Palaolimpico follows them applauding and dancing.

OVATION BY DIODATE – Guests of the evening Dardust with Benny Benassi and Sophie and The Giants for a tribute to Italian dance but also Diodato who takes revenge on the pandemic. While Dardust with Benny Benassi and Sophie and The Giants propose a medley that enhances the hits of Italian dance and electronic music, entitled ‘The Dance of Beauty’, Diodato sings ‘Make noise’, the song with which he won the Sanremo Festival in 2020 but which he did not bring to the Eurovision stage due to the pandemic (a virtual edition was held in which the Apulian artist participated singing from a deserted Verona Arena). Diodato’s performance, played as a story from isolation to return to sharing, thrills the Palaolimpico with the audience singing in chorus and a long final ovation, and applause in the press room.