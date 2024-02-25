The increase in poverty figures in Argentina, the reason why the UN lowered the heating of its main headquarters, the little faith of Europeans in a Ukrainian victory over Russia, and the support of Israelis for a political solution to the conflict is the most relevant world news this week.
Argentina: Poverty skyrockets in January
The poverty figures in Argentina do not decrease. A recent measurement by the Social Debt Observatory of the Catholic University assures that it shot up to 57.4 percent, with the indigent population rising to 14.2. Last December the mass of poor people was 49.5. What this indicates is that there are about 27 million poor people, of which about 7 million would be destitute. President Javier Milei blamed the “political castes.”
The UN in New York is 'dying' of cold
Liquidity problems due to the lack of payments from some countries have caused the UN headquarters in New York to begin implementing a plan of cuts that include limiting central heating. It was made more graphic by the spokesperson for the General Secretariat, Stéphane Dujarric, who appeared with a scarf around his neck at his daily press conference. “This scarf is not an ornament, it's just because it's cold in the building,” he joked.
Little faith in a Ukrainian victory over Russia
Regarding the two years of the war between Russia and Ukraine, a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations, which is a think tank, indicates that only 10 percent of Europeans believe that Ukraine could win the war. 20 percent believe that Russia could be the winner, and 37 see it as possible that the conflict will end with an agreement between the two countries.
Support for political solution in war in Gaza
As Israel prepares to intensify its offensive on Gaza, particularly the town of Rafah, and attempts at a UN ceasefire fail, a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute shows that around 45 percent of Israelis They support, to different degrees, a political solution to the conflict in the Palestinian fringe. This is 8.2 percent more than in January. Netanyahu should heed his conclusions.
