The increase in poverty figures in Argentina, the reason why the UN lowered the heating of its main headquarters, the little faith of Europeans in a Ukrainian victory over Russia, and the support of Israelis for a political solution to the conflict is the most relevant world news this week.

Below, a review of the agenda in 'Around the world'.

Argentina: Poverty skyrockets in January

The poverty figures in Argentina do not decrease. A recent measurement by the Social Debt Observatory of the Catholic University assures that it shot up to 57.4 percent, with the indigent population rising to 14.2. Last December the mass of poor people was 49.5. What this indicates is that there are about 27 million poor people, of which about 7 million would be destitute. President Javier Milei blamed the “political castes.”

The poverty figure skyrocketed in Argentina to 57.4 percent, with the indigent population rising to 14.2. See also As the Ukrainian crisis escalates, Putin supervises "nuclear strategy" exercises

The UN in New York is 'dying' of cold

Liquidity problems due to the lack of payments from some countries have caused the UN headquarters in New York to begin implementing a plan of cuts that include limiting central heating. It was made more graphic by the spokesperson for the General Secretariat, Stéphane Dujarric, who appeared with a scarf around his neck at his daily press conference. “This scarf is not an ornament, it's just because it's cold in the building,” he joked.

UN Security Council in New York.

Little faith in a Ukrainian victory over Russia

Regarding the two years of the war between Russia and Ukraine, a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations, which is a think tank, indicates that only 10 percent of Europeans believe that Ukraine could win the war. 20 percent believe that Russia could be the winner, and 37 see it as possible that the conflict will end with an agreement between the two countries.

Russian army in Ukraine. See also Ukraine announces attacking a large factory in Russia Photo: EFE /RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/

Support for political solution in war in Gaza

As Israel prepares to intensify its offensive on Gaza, particularly the town of Rafah, and attempts at a UN ceasefire fail, a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute shows that around 45 percent of Israelis They support, to different degrees, a political solution to the conflict in the Palestinian fringe. This is 8.2 percent more than in January. Netanyahu should heed his conclusions.

Protests in Israel to demand the release of the kidnappings.

EDUARD SOTO AND MARÍA JULIANA GONZÁLEZ

EDITOR CENTRAL TABLE AND INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME