Scientists pointed out late last month that July is on its way to becoming the hottest month ever in the world.

Copernicus Vice President Samantha Burgess said that this year is the third hottest year so far.

“We just witnessed global air and ocean surface temperatures set new records in July,” she added.

“This shows the urgent need for ambitious efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally, which are the main driver behind these records,” she added.

The observatory, whose calculations are based on a data set dating back to 1950, said June also broke the previous temperature record for this month.

High temperatures affected large areas of the planet and set records in the US state of California and northwest China, passing through Canada and southern Europe, which are fighting forest fires.