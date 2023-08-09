Indonesia | Several of the participants of the Miss Universe pageant accuse the organizers of sexual harassment

The Miss Universe Indonesia organization did not comment on the allegations.

Several The women who participated in the Indonesian Miss Universe beauty pageant are accusing the organizers of the pageant of sexual harassment, the women’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

The complaints originated from a situation where a total of seven finalists of the competition were unexpectedly asked to undress two days before the winner of the competition was to be crowned.

Women’s advocate Mellisa Anggrainin according to the organizers had said that undressing was necessary so that the judges could see if they had tattoos, scars or cellulite. The competitors had not been told in advance that the organizers required undressing.

of Jakarta the police confirmed that the competitors have filed a criminal complaint about the incident and the police have started an investigation.

The Indonesian representative for this year’s Miss Universe competition was chosen in the competition held a week ago.