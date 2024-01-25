The upcoming NATO military exercise Steadfast Defender 2024 in Europe may be a cover for providing strategic assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by former military intelligence officer and political scientist Edin Subasic in a material for Radio Sarajevo.

“Those forces that will arrive in Europe will easily transform from training and maneuver units into operational combat formations. <…> In addition, maneuvers can also become a camouflage for the delivery of new strategic assistance to Ukraine: the military equipment involved may subsequently remain with Kyiv,” he wrote.

He recalled that 50 ships will be involved during the exercises, including aircraft carriers, cruisers, submarines and destroyers; more than 80 fighter jets, helicopters and drones, as well as 133 tanks, 533 armored personnel carriers and about 400 off-road vehicles.

In addition, the former intelligence officer noted that the maneuvers will last until May, that is, favorable weather conditions will occur, when, according to NATO, Russia can activate its Armed Forces (AF) to advance troops in the special operation zone.

The largest NATO military exercise in the last decade, Steadfast Defender 2024, started yesterday. They will take place in the Atlantic and Europe and will last several months. About 90 thousand military personnel will be involved in them.

Earlier, on January 18, these exercises were announced by the commander-in-chief of the alliance's joint forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli. At the same time, the DPA agency reported that the exercises would test the alerting and deployment of national and multinational ground forces. The scenario would be a Russian attack on allied territory. The chairman of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, also said that civilians must prepare for a full-scale war with Russia in the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again emphasized that Russia is not going to fight with Europe and does not need NATO countries. He noted that the United States is scaring Europe with Russia only so that European countries pay money to the alliance.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning of an allegedly imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” The Russian leader has repeatedly stated that the state has nothing of the kind in its plans, but Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.