The second date of the 2024-I League began this Thursday with victories for Fortaleza and Águilas Doradas, who now have a perfect campaign. The Bogotá team, for now, sleeps as the leader of the championship.

The two defeated this Thursday, Patriotas and Once Caldas, remain in a very committed position with relegation, although it should be remembered that this matter will be resolved in the second half of the year.

In Techo, Fortaleza achieved a key victory in its fight for permanence, defeating the other newly promoted team, Patriotas de Boyacá, 2-0. It should be remembered that these two clubs only play with what they have achieved this year, while the rest of the participants in the League, except Boyacá Chicó, add what they have achieved for three years.

Daniel Rivera, in the 13th minute, and Adrián Parra, in the 90th minute, scored the goals for the team led by Sebastián Oliveros. Patriotas ended up with nine players, due to the expulsions of Santiago Roa and Gianfranco Peña.

For its part, Águilas Doradas returned to Rionegro to defeat Once Caldas 1-0. The only goal of the game was from Jean Pineda, in the 22nd minute, after heading a cross from Jhon Fredy Salazar. The ball deflected off Jorge Cardona, who later saw the red card, in the 59th.

Patriotas would be in the relegation zone today along with Jaguares, waiting for what happens the rest of the day.

Results of the second date of the League

Strength 2-0 Patriots

Golden Eagles 1-0 Once Caldas

The rest of the date

Friday

Grass vs. Tolima (6:10 pm)

Alliance vs. Cali (8:20 pm)

Saturday

Santa Fe vs. Envigado (4 pm)

Jaguars vs. Equity (6:10 pm)

Medellin vs. Pereira (8:20 pm)

Sunday

Boyacá Chicó vs. Junior (4 p.m.)

National vs. America (6:10 pm)

Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires (8:20 pm)

League standings

