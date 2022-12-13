Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

European Parliament dismisses Eva Kaili as vice president after her imputation

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World
0


close

eva kaili

Eva Kaili is being investigated for allegedly receiving money from Qatar.

Photo:

AFP/European Parliament

Eva Kaili is being investigated for allegedly receiving money from Qatar.

By 625 votes in favor, 1 against and 2 abstentions, the chamber validated the initiative.

The plenary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday dismissed the Greek socialist Eva Kaili as vice president of this institution after being charged in the investigation of an alleged case of corruption and money laundering by members of this institution linked to Qatar.

(Read also: The alleged case of corruption that shocks the European Parliament)

See also  Iran: A requirement to allow the IAEA to view the content of surveillance cameras

By 625 votes in favor, 1 against and 2 abstentions, the chamber validated the initiative that the leaders of the groups formalized early this Tuesday in an extraordinary meeting after even the Kaili group itself, the Social Democrats, joined the demand that the Greek vice-president be removed from office.

Kaili, the most visible head among those accused in this case, had already been expelled from the Social Democratic group this Monday and President Metsola had withdrawn from her last weekend the responsibilities associated with her position as vice president, including relations with the Middle East.

A Belgian judge decided on Sunday to charge her along with 3 other people -including her partner, the Italian Franceso Giorgi- for the crime of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

The Belgian magistrate carried out a search of the Eurochamber building in Brussels on Monday while the European Parliament began its last plenary session of the year at its headquarters in Strasbourg.

The Social Democratic group must now begin an internal process to select Kaili’s future replacement, although party sources rule out that there is an intention to start the search immediately and do not expect a decision to be made until early 2023.

See also  These are the new health requirements for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Kaili continues for the moment to maintain her status as an MEP since it can only be withdrawn by Greece.

EFE

More news

Italy and Tunisia approve the construction of an electrical corridor
Germany detains 25 people suspected of plotting a coup

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#European #Parliament #dismisses #Eva #Kaili #vice #president #imputation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Heavy rains in Antalya wash cars through the streets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result