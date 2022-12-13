European Parliament dismisses Eva Kaili as vice president after her imputation

The plenary session of the European Parliament on Tuesday dismissed the Greek socialist Eva Kaili as vice president of this institution after being charged in the investigation of an alleged case of corruption and money laundering by members of this institution linked to Qatar.

By 625 votes in favor, 1 against and 2 abstentions, the chamber validated the initiative that the leaders of the groups formalized early this Tuesday in an extraordinary meeting after even the Kaili group itself, the Social Democrats, joined the demand that the Greek vice-president be removed from office.

Kaili, the most visible head among those accused in this case, had already been expelled from the Social Democratic group this Monday and President Metsola had withdrawn from her last weekend the responsibilities associated with her position as vice president, including relations with the Middle East.

A Belgian judge decided on Sunday to charge her along with 3 other people -including her partner, the Italian Franceso Giorgi- for the crime of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

The Belgian magistrate carried out a search of the Eurochamber building in Brussels on Monday while the European Parliament began its last plenary session of the year at its headquarters in Strasbourg.

The Social Democratic group must now begin an internal process to select Kaili’s future replacement, although party sources rule out that there is an intention to start the search immediately and do not expect a decision to be made until early 2023.

Kaili continues for the moment to maintain her status as an MEP since it can only be withdrawn by Greece.

EFE

